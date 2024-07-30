Young midfielder ends 11-year stint with Luton to sign for Rochdale
Hatters academy graduate Jake Burger has signed for National League side Rochdale on a permanent transfer.
The 19-year-old joined Luton when aged just eight and came through the ranks to become part of the U18 team that won the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division and Merit League double in 2022-23, as well as reaching the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup. He also had a big role in the U21 side who won the Beds Senior Cup that season, scoring in the 6-2 win over Biggleswade at Kenilworth Road.
Having signed a first professional contract last summer, Burger featured in the Hatters’ debut Premier League Cup campaign, as he was also named on the first team bench once, that the Carabao Cup second tie at Exeter last September, Luton beaten 1-0 on the night. He also went on to gain valuable experience during the second half of the campaign with a loan spell at National League South side St Albans City.
Burger will join up with another ex-Luton player at Spotland, Dale signing Sam Beckwith from Maidenhead United in the summer, as speaking to the club's official website, the teenager said: “I can’t wait to get started. I’ve been at Luton my whole life so coming here is a big change. But as soon as I spoke to Jimmy (McNulty, Rochdale manager) I was sold.
"I had a good conversation with him, and he spoke about how he thinks my game can help the team. He sees strengths in me that he feels he can develop. The club’s ambitions really resonate with me. The new board and Jimmy signing a new contract. So, I felt like it was a no-brainer in the end.”
