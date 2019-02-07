Young Seagull expected to land in Luton during March

Young Brighton attacker Aaron Connolly is another month away from featuring for the Hatters, according to interim boss Mick Harford.

The 19-year-old, who has 17 goals for the Seagulls' U23s this campaign, injured his hamstring while playing against Arsenal U23s in January.

He signed a new long term deal at the Amex and then headed to Town until the end of the season on deadline day, but on when Luton fans can expect to see him in action, Harford said: "I spoke to Aaron on transfer deadline day, he was really positive about his injury, really happy with the way he was, and he was thinking mid-March in terms of him being fit to make a return.

“He's a real impact player. He’ll come on, he's got lots of energy, lots of fight and strength and power,.

"So we look forward to bringing him into the football club and I’m sure he’ll have an impact."

Harford also added both Jason Cummings and Alex Baptiste to his squad last week, and on how the pair have fitted in during training, he added: "They’ve been good additions.

"Alex brings that experience for us, Jason is a Scottish international, so to bring in someone of that level, we were quite pleased.

"He’s fitted in well with the lads, he’s a lively boy, a bit like George Moncur really.

"He’s nice and bright round the place, lots of energy, so he’ll get some minutes I’m sure shortly."