Young Town duo Allen and Braney are both on target for Wands and Generals

Luton forward Tobias Braney

Luton development squad strikers Josh Allen and Tobias Braney were both on target for their loan clubs during the Christmas period.

Braney found the net once more for Southern League Premier South side Chesham United on Monday when the Generals headed to North Leigh, notching his fifth goal in six league games.

After Jeanmal Prosper put the visitors in front in the first half, Braney then made it 2-0 early in the second period as his low strike found the net.

Braney was substituted as North Leigh pulled one back, Liam Ferdinand putting United 3-1 ahead, with the hosts grabbing another late consolation.

The former Bowers & Pitsea forward had also played on Boxing Day as Chesham lost 3-0 at home to Hayes & Yeading.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Josh Allen enjoyed an excellent debut for Isthmian League Premier Division Cray Wanderers after joining on loan.

His first game came in a 3-0 win at Margate on Boxing Day, who went on to sack manager and ex-Luton midfielder Andy Drury afterwards, Allen coming off the bench late on to score with one of his first touches.

Crays boss Neil Smith said: “For Josh Allen to come on and score on his debut was a great plus for him and the team.”

The teenager was also a substitute as Cray moved second in the league with a 3-0 win at home to Herne Bay on Monday.

With the Wands leading 1-0 though Dan Bassett's 11th of the season on 17 minutes, Allen came on for his second appearances on the hour mark, as Wanderers moved 2-0 ahead with 81 gone, Tom Derry scoring.

They had another late on, Jalen Jones on target as Allen almost added a fourth, putting his free kick wide of the target.

The Wands, who saw manager Neil Smith named Isthmian League Premier Division manager of the month for December, are now second in the table and head to Canvey Island this weekend.

Meanwhile, defender Avan Jones helped Welling United to two wins as well, as he made his debut in a 1-0 National League South victory at Tonbridge Angels on Boxing Day.

Speaking after that game, Wings boss Warren Feeney, who spent just over two years at Kenilworth Road as a player, said: “I thought the two new boys were fantastic as well.

"I though they were excellent to be fair, the two of them.

"To come into the team, young kids coming into a team who have been conceding goals and keep a clean sheet.

"I’m grateful for Richie (Kyle, assistant) in my old club Luton for letting us have him.

"Hopefully we can extend it, that will be the first phone call I’ll be making.

"I’m just delighted for them to get some men’s football and the clean sheet.”