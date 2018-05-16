Youngster James offered pro deal at Luton

Luton Town youngster Jack James has been offered his first professional contract by the club.

The teenager, who made one appearance for the Hatters’ senior team last season, in the Checkatrade Trophy group stage match against Spurs U21s, spent time on loan at Hitchin Town and also received international honours, with two appearances for Republic of Ireland U18s.

Town’s six other second-year scholars – Ciaran Gordon-Stearn, Scott Belgrove, Ciaren Jones, Joe Mead, Michael Shamalo and Kitan Sorunke – have all been released from Kenilworth Road.