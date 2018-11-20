Youthful Hatters head to Rovers in the Beds Cup

A young Luton Town side will head to Evo-Stik South Division One Central side Kempston Rovers this evening for the first round of the Bedfordshire FA Senior Cup.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and the winner will play away at Arlesey Town in the second round of the competition.

All Luton town season ticket holders will get reduced entry of £5 at Hillgrounds on presentation of their season ticket.

For parking, the nearby Addison centre is open to away fans, which will be stewarded throughout the game.

Ticket prices are: Adults: £8; Concession: £3; U16s: £1.