Youthful Hatters lose out to City

Pre-season friendly: Oxford City 3 Luton Town 0

A young Luton Town XI fell to defeat at Conference South outfit Oxford City last night.

The visitors were captained by Frankie Musonda, who had a loan spell with the Hoops last season, while young pros Jack James and Harry Isted had a run-out too.

Up against a team containing former Luton goalkeeper Craig King, it was Town’s stopper Isted who was forced into action first, saving Ben Jefford’s header.

However, he could do nothing on 25 minutes when Eddie Jones teed up Kabongo Tshimanga to make it 1-0.

Ten minutes before half time, the lead was was doubled as Rob Sinclair struck Luton midfielder Drew Richardson on the edge of the six-yard box, Isted unable to prevent the ball going over the line.

The third arrived just four minutes after the break, when Jones found Reece Fleet who crossed for Jefford to head past Isted.

Matt Paterson then thundered against the bar from 30 yards, before Isted made a brilliant save to prevent Fleet making it 4-0.

Towards the end, Luton came into the game more, as Josh Neufville burst into the City box only to fire into the side-netting.

Luton are in action this evening when they sent the first team to Chesham United.

Oxford City: King, Jones, Godwin-Malife, Sinclair, Ruddick, Oastler, McEachran, Fleet, Paterson, Tshimanga, Jefford.

Subs Used: Ashby, Carter, Fasanmade, Nouma-Oum, Ibrahim, Willsher, Wallis.

Hatters: Isted, James, Byron, Simon-Jordan, Duncan, Musonda (c), Richardson, Boorn, Tomlinson, Neufville, Jones.