The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures is in the books and there are plenty of stories doing the rounds behind the scenes in English football’s second tier.

Luton Town had a stunning result at the weekend as they beat Derby County 1-0 to move above Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest and into the promotion play-off spots.

Danny Hylton’s 67th minute goal was enough to secure the crucial three points for the Hatters and make it three successive league wins.

After the win, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s massive, it shows we’ve come a long way.

“Midweek was a big win (at Stoke), away at the stadium and against my old club and they showed that they wanted to play for me, not just the club, but really get a result for me as they were excellent second half.

“And then to back that up, that was the final slide on my video today, all I said was ‘three on the bounce.’

“I don’t care how we got it, and I literally didn’t care how we got it, yes I want us to play better but it’s all about the result, all about the result.

“There were tough games today, a lot of people playing each other, so I was reasonably confident that if we got the three points then we would at least jump a place, so we did that, and fantastic, but it is a big barrier to get over.”

Ahead of the next round of matches there will be plenty of transfer stories doing the rounds and here is what is being reported on Monday morning:

1. Bruce demands more from Carroll's WBA teammates West Brom boss Steve Bruce has hailed the hard work and leadership of January signing Andy Carroll and urged his teammates to do a better job of supporting him (Express)

2. Hein facing spell on sidelines Reading's on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury following a slip at home (Reading Chronicle)

3. Hammers icon makes Souttar transfer claim Former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie believes David Moyes will not recruit Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar unless he goes straight into the Hammers' first team (Football League World)

4. Bowyer wants to make Hernandez move permanent Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has said he would 'love' to sign Norwich City loanee Onel Hernandez on a permanent deal in the summer (BirminghamWorld)