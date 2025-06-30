New Barton boss is determined to take 'special' Rovers to the 'next level'

Club looking to improve on play-off finish

New Barton Rovers boss Chris Robson is looking to take the club to the ‘next level’ this season after replacing Jermaine Hall in the dug-out at the Winton Haulage Stadium.

Following a campaign in which the club finished fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table, losing out in the play-offs to Flackwell Heath and also reaching the Beds County Cup Final too, defeated by AFC Dunstable, Hall opted to move aside to concentrate on his family. It meant that his successor was former Totternhoe manager Robson, who was recently named Bedfordshire FA Coach of the Year (Male Pathway), as speaking to the Southern League website about the task in front of him, he said: “The challenge ahead of me here is exciting. I am incredibly proud to be leading the club during the campaign ahead.

"The past two and-a-half years working alongside Jermaine Hall have been a fantastic journey and I’ve grown to truly appreciate what this club is all about. It’s a special place, full of passion and good people. I know that there are some really solid foundations already in place here and that’s why the decision to take over at the helm was a pretty straightforward one to make. I’m ready to build on what we’ve started and take things to the next level.”

New Barton Rovers boss Chris Robson - pic: Duncan Jack

On just what he is looking to bring to Barton and what he wants and expects from his players, Robson added: “I believe that successful coaching/leadership starts with strong relationships. I take pride in getting to know players as people first - because when trust is built, real progress can follow. My style is designed to be engaging and enjoyable, but always with purpose. We work hard, we push standards, and we do it together.

“I want the team to be relentless - a group of players who can look each other in the eye after every game and know they gave everything. That work ethic is non-negotiable. On the pitch, I want us to be brave and positive - to play fast, exciting, front-foot football. While I won’t give too much away tactically, the aim is always to play with energy, purpose, and a collective identity.

“Above all, I want every player to feel proud to play for Barton Rovers. Representing this football club should mean something and it’s my job to create an environment where that pride is earned and shared. Our aim is simple; to keep moving forward. In anything you do, there's always room to improve, and that mindset is crucial if you want sustained success.

“We had a good season last time out, but we’re not standing still - we’re hungry to build on that. Complacency will have no place in this group. We know the league will be even more competitive this year, and nothing will be handed to us. But we’re ready to work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to achieve more. If we bring the right attitude and consistency, we give ourselves every chance of having another strong campaign."