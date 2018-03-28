AFC in seventh heaven after routing Arlesey

Southern League Division East: Arlesey Town 0 AFC Dunstable 7

AFC Dunstable made it four wins in a row by trouncing troubled bottom club Arlesey Town on Saturday.

BJ Christie adds another to the tally

The visitors raced into a 3-0 start after just 11 minutes and from then on, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

AFC opened the scoring after seven minutes, when a great cross-field ball from Christian Tavernier picked out BJ Christie who finished with ease.

Two minutes later Jermaine Hall got in on the act, prodding home once Bill Morgan’s header from Newman Carney’s free kick was saved.

The game was over as a contest soon after, when Hall set up Christie to make it 3-0.

Action from AFC Dunstable v Arlesey Town

A fourth arrived on 18 minutes too when Christie set up Hall to grab his second.

The visitors had to wait a further 20 minutes to register their fifth, Keanu Williams putting through his own goal.

With points secured, AFC boss Steve Heath made some early substitutions.

The high intensity was not so evident at the start of the second period but Hall completed his hat-trick on the hour.

Substitute Terry Griffiths claimed the seventh with 24 minutes go to, but AFC were then reduced to 10 men, Brett Longden sent off for a dangerous challenge.

There were no further goals as AFC visit Marlow this weekend and host Barton Rovers on Monday.

AFC: St Louis Hamilton, Longden, Carney, R Frater (Murphy), Morgan, N Frater (Bircham), Tavernier, Olaleye (Griffiths), Christie, Roberts, Hall.