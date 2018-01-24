AFC’s lengthy unbeaten run ended by Chalfont

Southern League Division East: AFC Dunstable 0 Chalfont St Peter 2

AFC Dunstable surrendered their 11-match unbeaten run during a 2-0 home defeat against mid-table Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

With the game in the balance due to the overnight rain, it was given the go ahead as AFC took on the side who coincidentally had been the last team to beat them back on November 11.

The opening 15 minutes were cagey from both sides as only Terry Griffiths and the visitors’ Victor Osubu had efforts of note.

The game started to open up and BJ Christie should have put his side in front but from a Leon Cashman cross his header lacked conviction and went wide.

A period of five minutes then won the game for Chalfont as on the half hour, Alex Paine put them in front with a strike from the edge of box.

Five minutes later, Chalfont’s full backs combined to make it 2-0 as fine work from Remmel Clarke set up Ryan Haugh to slot home.

With the pitch holding up well in the second period, the hosts upped their game in search of a way back.

They forced a number of corners which came to nothing, as the visiting defence was well marshalled by Alan Hedley.

The visitors almost caught AFC on the break, but Jamie Head saved from Osobu.

Results elsewhere meant AFC remain in third and are five points behind leaders AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who now have two games in hand.

This weekend they visit Hayes & Yeading United, who put nine past Arlesey on Saturday.

AFC: Head, Bishop (N Frater 46), Carney, R Frater, Morgan, Griffiths (Bircham 66), Tavernier, Cashman (C), Christie, Hall (Cox 85), Roberts.