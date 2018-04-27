AFC secure a play-off place by beating Eagles

AFC Dunstable secured a play-off place in only their second season at

Southern League Division East after an excellent win at rivals Bedford Town on Saturday.

The visitors handed a first start to 17-year-old England Schoolboy Kyle Ajayi as they had the better of the chances in the first half.

Although Bedford went close through Ashton Grant and Ollie Swain, Steve Heath’s side started to take control.

Nathan Frater tested Eagles young keeper Nathan Huff, while Jermaine Hall was wide too.

Ajayi forced a good save from Huff, before Drew Roberts fired against the outside of the post.

After the break, Hall’s looping header was tipped over by Huff, before the Eagles were down to 10 men just after the hour mark when Steve Gentle was dismissed as he was adjudged the last man.

AFC then upped the pressure as it told when Hall opened the scoring, heading in Newman Carney’s corner with eight minutes to go.

The visitors then sealed victory in the 88th minute as Leon Cashman’s overhead kick was hand-balled by Swain and Roberts netted the resulting penalty.

AFC were soundly beaten 4-0 at Beaconsfield Town in their Southern League Division East clash on Tuesday night.

The hosts took the lead on 12 minutes though Anthony Mendy, before Danny Murphy put through his own net with 20 minutes gone.

Boss Heath brought on Newman Carney for Leon Cashman, as the Rams moved 3-0 in front when Mendy fired home with seven minutes of the first half left.

Kyle Ajayi made way for Josh Humbert in the second half, but Beaconfield had a fourth on 65 minutes through Lee Barney to put the result beyond doubt. AFC host Hanwell in their final league game of the season this weekend, before preparing for their play-off match.