Amu into double figures as Blues hold Corby

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: Dunstable Town 3 Corby Town 3

Arel Amu struck twice as Dunstable Town held high-flying Corby Town to a 3-3 draw at Creasey Park on Saturday.

Joe Mead puts in a challenge for Dunstable

Boss Tony McCool had to shuffle his pack with John Sonuga and Hassan Sheikh unavailable, meaning Marius Patru and Joe Mead came in.

The visitors came into the game unbeaten in the league this term, while only conceding four times, although they were given a real fright throughout the 90 minutes.

Former Blue Elliot Sandy opened the scoring on 22 minutes, netting after a wonderful save from Nick Hayes.

But Dunstable were level just five minutes later, smart work by Chris Wreh and Saul Williams saw Arel Amu round Dan George to find the net.

Two minutes later, Amu was denied a second when his ferocious, swerving strike was kept out by a terrific stop from George.

Gedeon Okito was narrowly wide, while in the second period, Dunstable were in front just four minutes in, Amu grabbing his second to make it double figures for the campaign after Williams hit the post.

They nearly had a third moments later, Amu’s effort from a poor clearance by George going over.

However, it was 3-1 midway through the half when Wreh doggedly harried George into conceding possession and knocked the ball into an empty net for his eighth of the season.

The visitors were in no mood to lose their unbeaten run though and five minutes later, Jordan Crawford pulled a goal back at the far post, while with 12 minutes to play, Greg Ling restored parity.

Blues didn’t let their heads drop though as they went on the offensive, searching for a winner.

Alex Taylor looked as though he might just go all the way through the Corby midfield and defence and finish the job off himself, but couldn’t quite manage it, while Rio Dasilva was unable to convert Amu’s cross.

Wreh’s turn and shot was well saved by George, as neither side could break through again, meaning the spoils were shared.

Dunstable are at Bedford Town in the Beds Senior Cup this evening.