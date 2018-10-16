Barton are no match for the league leaders

Evo-Stik League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 0 Bromsgrove Sporting 3

Barton Rovers were beaten 3-0 by in-form league leaders Bromsgrove Sporting at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday.

The visitors were on the front foot immediately, looking strong in all areas of the pitch particularly their two widemen John Pykett and Will Shorrock, who gave the Rovers full backs an afternoon they’ll quickly want to forget.

Barton were forced to feed on scraps of possession, although Drew Phillips did head narrowly wide from a fine left-wing cross by Luke Warner-Eley after just 10 minutes.

Bromsgrove were seeing a lot of the ball and it came as no surprise when, on 26 minutes, dangerman Pykett put them in front, shooting past Dan Gould.

The home keeper was to have a busy afternoon, saving shots from Shorrock and Jason Cowley, although could do nothing to prevent Shorrock making it 2-0 on 37 minutes.

In the second period, Bromsgrove took up where they’d left off with Josh Quaynor going close then Aaron Roberts being foiled by Gould.

Shorrock shot wide when clean through as the Rovers defence were getting the runaround.

They almost pulled one back when Jimmy Hartley’s effort drew a tremendous save from Daniel Crane.

Bromsgrove pressed again though and they sealed the win with 18 minutes to go, Richard Gregory heading home from a corner despite a valiant attempt by Sam Gibson at the post to keep it out.

Rovers travel to Kempston Rovers this evening and then host AFC Dunstable at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday.