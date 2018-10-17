Blues make progress in the Trophy

FA Trophy: Dunstable Town 2 Northwood 0

Dunstable Town reached the first round qualifying of the FA Trophy by beating Bostwick League South Central side Northwood on Saturday.

After re-signing for the club on Friday, it was a second debut to remember for teenager goalkeeper Nick Hayes, who joined on loan from Ipswich last season, and was in inspired form throughout.

The stopper had to be at his best to keep Blues’ opponents out, while the visitors hit the crossbar.

Dunstable ended the first period strongly with shots from Saul Williams and Chris Wreh.

After the break, Dunstable had the lead within two minutes as Wreh placed the ball beyond Luke Sheldrick for his seventh goal of the season.

Town almost doubled their advantage as Arel Amu got free and crossed invitingly for Williams, who was defeated by a cruel bounce.

Ned Clarke’s snapshot drew a superb diving save from Hayes, while Dunstable had a crucial second goal with six minutes to go, Amu finishing with aplomb.

The result saw Dunstable keep a first clean sheet of the season, as the defence has tightened up significantly since Kyle Lincoln returned, conceding just three goals in four matches.

Tony McCool’s side pocketed £3,000 for the victory and will now travel to Aveley in next round on October 27.

This weekend, Dunstable are at home to second-placed Corby Town in the league, kick-off at 3pm.