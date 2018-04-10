Blues run Poppies close in narrow loss

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 1 Kettering Town 2

Dunstable Town fought hard but were eventually edged out 2-1 by Kettering Town at the weekend.

The visitors threatened first, Liam Bateman shooting wide and then Matty Stevens forcing Blues keeper Nathan Harness into a good save.

Aaron O’Connor set up Stevens for an off-target attempt, while Harness made a decent save in the 24th minute as he tipped over Tom Marshall’s free kick.

Rene Howe headed wide from a Lindon Meikle cross, before the Poppies missed a glorious chance when Howe’s cross was miskicked by Stevens with the goal at his mercy.

Alex Ward ballooned over for Dunstable, as Kettering took the lead right on half time, the ball ricocheting off Stevens and into the net.

After the break, Blues were level with only their 25th goal of the season, Arel Amu felled in the area by Brett Solkhon, as he got up to convert the resulting penalty.

Kettering looked to retake the lead, Tom Marshall’s free kick deflected over the goal and O’Connor poking wide.

Michael Richens’ left footer skewed off target, while Stevens forced his way through on the right, but his shot was poor .

On 71 minutes, Stevens made amends as Meikle’s corner was headed against a defender by Orrin Pendley and Stevens scored with an acrobatic overhead kick from a few yards out.

Dunstable created another chance on 77 minutes as Gordon Okito’s deep cross from the left was met by Peter Kioso, whose header hit the side netting.

With Dunstable pushing forward Kettering were able to find gaps at the back, Stevens making a hash of his opportunity and Rhys Hoenes prevented from adding to the tally by Daniel Trif’s fine challenge.

Blues’s home clash against bottom sidee Gosport Borough this evening has been called off as they visit Basingstoke Town this weekend.

Dunstable: Nathan Harness, Peter Kioso, Gordon Okito, Manu Langlais (Ethan Lamptey 76), John Sonuga (C), Daniel Trif, Ryan Young (Nathan Mullings 50), Alex Ward, Arel Amu, Andrew Osei-Bonsu, Lanre Ladipo (Kieran Ogden 90)

Subs not used: Ty Ward, Erin Amu.