Card-happy official stars in AFC stalemate

Southern League Division East: Egham Town 0 AFC Dunstable 0

AFC Dunstable were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Egham Town on Saturday.

The visitors had two early chances through Leon Cashman and Drew Roberts, before Cashman then put another header off target.

Bircham saw yellow on the half hour, while Nathan Frater was also cautioned.

The bookings kept totting up in the second period, with Ryan Frater and Cashman seeing yellow, as did Newman Carney.

Boss Steve Heath rung the changes, with BJ Christie, Brandon Carney and Terry Griffiths all introduced,but there was still no way through.

AFC’s clash with Barton Rovers on Monday night was called off.

They host Cambridge City this weekend and visit AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday.

AFC: Head, Murphy, R Frater, Morgan, N Carney, Olaleye, Cashman (B Carney 85), Tavernier, Bircham (Christie 70), N Frater, Roberts (Griffiths 90).

Attendance: 59.