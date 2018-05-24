Cashman is named new AFC skipper

AFC Dunstable have confirmed that Leon Cashman will be the club’s new first team captain this season after Moses Olaleye’s retirement.

He will be ably assisted by Ryan Frater as vice-captain after the defender signed on again for another season.

The club’s all time record goalscorer BJ Christie has also committed for the 2018-19 Southern League campaign, with the striker just eight games off being the highest appearance maker too, playing 337 times so far.

AFC have also re-signed Nathan Frater, Supporters Player of the Year Terry Griffiths, Players Player of the Year Bill Morgan and Christian Tavernier for the new season too.

However, strike Jermaine Hall is leaving the club after a superb 120 goals in 177 appearances for the club, during his four year stint.

Meanwhile, former Luton Town youngster Newman Carney is moving on as well too.

He joined four years ago and racked up 172 appearances in that time, winning Players’ Player of the Year in the 2014/15 campaign and being Managers Player of the Year last season.