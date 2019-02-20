Christie’s late show sees AFC beat City

Evo-Stik South League Division One Central: Cambridge City 0 AFC Dunstable 1

A late, late goal from BJ Christie saw AFC Dunstable pick up an excellent victory at Cambridge City on Saturday.

The hosts started well, as they created some fine opportunities.

Josh Oyinsan flashed a snapshot just wide of the post, while Keano Robinson suffer a similar fate.

Joel Gyasi was the next to try his luck, but again failed to force keeper Dan Green into any serious action.

AFC were doing little to threaten the City back-line, although Terry Griffiths should have done better with a header when well placed.

Cambridge threatened again, as Josh Simpson was off target, while Mickey Davis forced Green into his first real action.

Jermaine Hall and Martell Powell shot wide for AFC, as the game remained goalless at the break.

In the second period, the visitors almost nicked an early goal, Hall tackled just as he was about to score.

Oyinsan saw his drive blocked by Green, who repelled the striker’s attempt from Adam Watkins’ corner.

With the game entering the closing stages, Watkins sent a rising shot over, before City hit the self destruct button.

Oyinsan received a straight red for elbowing Ryan Frater, while Adam Capel was also dismissed for bringing down Christie, his second yellow.

From the set-piece, the ball was half cleared, only to fall at the feet of Christie, who smashed it home.

AFC, who are just six points off the play-offs, are at home to bottom of the league Kidlington this weekend.