Cooper sees a harsh red as Green lose out

SSML Premier Division: Crawley Green 2 London Tigers 3

Jonathan Cooper was controversially sent off as Crawley Green went down 3-2 at home to London Tigers on Saturday.

Boss Chris Devane had seen captain Kyle Lincoln move to Dunstable Town on Friday, while after keeping four successive clean sheets, they conceded two goals in the opening 21 minutes.

With 10 minutes gone, Dayaan Salifou drove his shot past Bart Pedrycz, while Linor Krasniqi sent over a cross for William Able who made it 2-0.

Minutes later Tigers came close to increasing their lead when Krasniqi smashed in a long range effort which cannoned off Pedrycz’s right hand post.

Crawley rallied and eight minutes later they were back in the game as Tyler Ingham headed home Aaron Morgan’s free kick.

Mark Bunker ballooned a shot over the bar, while Ingham was off target, Green changing ends 2-1 behind.

In the second half, the hosts totally dominated the opening 15 minutes, Ingham’s header saved by Luciano Martins, while Oluwanimilo Ajigbolamu and Ingham combined to set up Tom Silford but his firm header smashed against the bar.

Totally against the run of play Tigers increased their lead after 61 minutes. Krasniqi making it 3-1.

To their credit Crawley refused to lay down and after 75 minutes were back in the game, Ingham getting on the end of a Sam Willett cross to reduce the deficit.

Ingham’s fierce shot was well saved by Martins, the keeper also denying Cooper.

Crawley’s momentum was then derailed by the referee who harshly showed Cooper a second yellow for a 50/50 challenge on Marius Chiolescu.

Green poured forward late on and almost levelled, Connor Waite shooting inches wide and Ingham over the top.

This weekend, Crawley visit Edgware Town.