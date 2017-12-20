Dunstable rocked by early penalty as they are soundly beaten

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 0 Basingstoke Town 6

sDunstable Town were heavily beaten by Basingstoke Town at the weekend as they went down 6-0 at home.

There had been an air of expectation among the Creasey Park faithful that Basingstoke Town’s run of poor away form this season might continue and bring a much deserved home win.

The Blues began the game well and had a great chance when Ty Ward went through only to be denied by keeper Colm McAdden.

However, the visitors were then awarded a dubious penalty on eight minutes, which Sam Argent tucked past Nick Hayes.

Stoke’s second goal arrived on 21 minutes from Argent again, as on the half hour, Dunstable almost reduced the deficit, following intricate link-up play involving the industrious and skilful Ryan Young and Gedeon Okito, who crossed for Ty Ward to head narrowly wide.

In the remaining 10 minutes of the half, Andrew Osei-Bonsu produced a wonderful shot on the run, as did both Young and Ward, McAdden doing just enough to keep them out.

As the second period started, Dunstable looked to get a hold of the game and replaced the industrious Jonny Barnett with Lanre Ladipo.

The sub, as usual, was everywhere during the second half, harrying his opponents, never allowing them time to settle on the ball and looking to play passes for attackers to run on to.

As Dunstable pushed forward looking to reduce the deficit, they were punished on 52 minutes by George Bennett who made it 3-0.

Still Tony McCool’s side plugged away and sought to give their fans a goal at least to celebrate, Young again testing McAdden.

Argent completed his hat-trick just after the hour as sub Charlie Black replaced Erin Amu and caused the visiting defence some problems late on.

However, Argent’s fourth and fifth goals were scored in the final five minutes to make it 6-0 and condemn Dunstable to a 20th defeat from 24 games this season.

Match Sponsor CPE MK awarded the man of the match to Peter Kioso for his all round play and defensive duties.

Dunstable travel to Kettering Town on Saturday and visit Banbury United on Boxing Day.