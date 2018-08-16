Green are in seventh heaven after FA Cup win

Crawley Green breezed through to the FA Cup preliminary round with a thumping 7-1 win over Woodley United on Saturday.

The hosts were playing their first game at the Brache after managing to get their purpose built changing rooms installed and functional for the tie, an amazing effort from all involved under the under the direction of chairman Tony Talbot.

It was Woodley who took the lead when Liam Wilson intercepted keeper Nick Gardner’s throw out to make it 1-0.

However, Crawley raised their efforts and were level on 30 minutes as Aaron Morgan crossed for Sam Pemberton to score at the far post.

On the stroke of half time Sam Willett played in Danny Watson down the left, who was clattered by visiting keeper Callum Ellis-Jones, suffering what was later diagnosed as a broken arm.

He carried on though and somehow managed to hammer a volley into the net from Morgan’s cross to make it 2-1 at the break.

Ellis-Jones was replaced by United centre forward Kai Parton-Edey at the break, with Watson making way for Brandon Carney.

With no recognised keeper, Green dominated the second half, scoring twice in two minutes to kill the game off.

Firstly Oluwanimilo Ajigbolamu combined with Carney to make it 3-1 on 51 minutes, as he then turned provider, setting up Connor Waite who notched with a tremendous shot.

Just after the hour mark, Willett and Morgan did well to feed Ajigbolamu who went through to score the fifth.

Substitute Carney got on the scoresheet after 73 minutes, as despite a double save by Parton-Edey to deny Carney and Waite, the sub latched on to the rebound to make it 6-1.

Parton-Edey then saved well from a Morgan free kick before the Maroons completed the scoring in the 89th minute when Ajigbolamu sealed his hat trick, netting the rebound after his original shot was deflected on to the bar.

The victory saw Crawley pocket £2,250 in prize money, while they now host Aylesbury United from the Southern League South Premier Division Central in the next round on Saturday, August 25.

This weekend, Crawley return to SSML Premier Division action when they entertain Tring Athletic at the Brache.