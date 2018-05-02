Green are safe despite Tigers defeat

SSML Premier Division: London Tigers 1 Crawley Green 0

Crawley Green avoided relegation back to SSML Division One despite their 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers London Tigers last night.

Although the visitors were beaten by an 80th minute goal, defeats for both Cockfosters and Oxhey Jets means they are now safe from the drop.

The game ebbed and flowed throughout, as Tigers had the constant threat of their speedy wingers Ibrahim Lukulayi and Paulo Alves and Crawley countered with a succession of long throws from Rhys Calvano.

In the ninth minute, Tigers Linor Krasniqi broke clear but scuffed his cross which Dean Bull easily saved.

Crawley replied with a long throw from Calvano that was cleared away, while Tyler Ingham’s header from Sam Peverall’s cross went just over and he had another attempt blocked.

In the 33rd minute, Bull came to Crawley’s rescue with a fine save from a Lukulayi corner and Crawley finished the half with efforts from Danny Watson and Josh Bamford which were scrambled clear.

In the second period, Tigers came storming out of the blocks and forced four corners, all that were cleared by the Crawley defence.

Bull then saved from Alves and Crawley replied with efforts from Ingham and Watson that were both repelled by keeper Luciano Martins.

A mistake from Kyle Lincoln let in Krasniqi but he couldn’t beat Bull, while Green almost snatched the opening goal, Sam Pemberton’s fierce drive well saved by Martins, who also denied Watson and Ingham.

With 10 minutes to go, Tigers notched the only goal when a corner fell to Naim Bashir on the edge of the box and he drove past Bull.

In the closing minutes Crawley pressed forward in search of a point, as Charlie Clayton whipped in a great cross and Sodiq Thompson’s powerful header was cleared off the line with the visitors appealing in vain for a goal.

The teams now meet again Saturday without the fear of relegation hanging over them.