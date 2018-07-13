Green given a home time as FA draws are announced

Crawley Green will kick off the News/Gazette’s clubs forays into the FA Cup this year with an extra preliminary round tie at home to Woodley United on Saturday, August 11 after the draws were announced last week.

Should Green beat their opponents, they will pocket £2,250 and then host Aylesbury United in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 25.

This round also sees Dunstable Town travel to Corby Town, AFC Dunstable at home to Swindon Supermarine while Barton Rovers host either Rothwell Corinthians or Pinchbeck United with the winners receiving £2,890 and losers earning £960.

The FA Trophy draws were also made too, with Barton at home to Kempston Rovers on Saturday, September 29 in the extra preliminary round, where successful teams will pick up £2,000.

Should Rovers win, they will visit Dereham Town in the preliminary round on Saturday, October 13, with £3,000 up for grabs for the victors.

AFC Dunstable are in action, hosting Witham Town or Coggeshall Town, with Dunstable entertaining Northwood.