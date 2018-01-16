Green pay the price for poor first half

SSML Premier Division: Hoddesdon Town 4 Crawley Green 0

Crawley Green paid the price for a very poor first half performance conceding four times to lose to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday.

The hosts set the tone by moving in front with just nine minutes gone, as Connor Scully rode two challenges and then lashed home from 35 yards.

Green worked their way back into the game, but they were then hit by three goals in the space of just 15 minutes.

On the half hour, Aidan Critchley ran on to a finely weighted through ball and as Dean Bull closed him down, neatly slipped his shot past the keeper.

Scully was causing Green all sorts of problems and had his second after 42 minutes, as Emmanuel Melford-Rowe’s cross reached Critchley whose shot was blocked allowing Scully to hammer home the rebound.

The Maroons put a good chance over as they looked for a response, but were undone again on the stroke of half time, Scully curling home his hat-trick.

It could have been worse for Green in stoppage time, Louis Rose firmly heading home a free kick from the right, only to see it ruled out for offside.

After the break, Crawley started to threaten a goal of their own, Nat Gentle-King’s effort kept out by a fine Toby Davis save.

Scully almost notched his fourth of the afternoon on 50 minutes though, firing into the side-netting, while Charlie Clayton missed the target on the hour mark.

With 15 minutes to go, Joe Hankin was wide from a good position, as Crawley couldn’t recover from that opening 45 minutes.

Tomorrow night, Crawley Green entertain Leighton Town.