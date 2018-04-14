Gyasi the match-winner as Barton sink Fleet

A single goal from Michael Gyasi saw Barton triumph for only the second time at Sharpenhoe Road this season on Saturday, ending a four match winless run in the process.

Rovers shaded the majority of possession in what proved to be a first half stalemate, as Hugh Alban-Jones skied an opportunity over the bar.

Paul Andrews was off target from a corner, James Verney’s effort flew wide and a Gyasi attempt failed to trouble the Town keeper.

The hosts also had some long periods of possession, with both skipper Andrews and Ronayne Marsh-Browne solid at the back throughout.

The second half was just six minutes old when Rovers finally broke the deadlock and went ahead through a Gyasi run and shot on the left which found the net.

Barton were continuing to dominate possession and looked good to add to their tally, but again some wasteful finishing and a couple of good saves by Liam Beach denied them.

However, they held on to victory and increased the cushion between themselves and basement side Arlesey Town, who are stuck in the relegation spot, to 15 points with nine matches to play.

Games will come thick and fast now as the final few weeks of the season, although Monday night’s trip to AFC Dunstable was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and rearranged for Thursday, April 19.

This weekend, they travel to Thame United and then host near neighbours Kempston Rovers on Tuesday evening.