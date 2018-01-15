Hall’s late double seals AFC win

Southern League Division East: Ashford Town (Middx) 1 AFC Dunstable 3

Two late goals from Jermaine Hall were enough to see AFC Dunstable pick up another valuable three points in their promotion push this season.

With the game delicately balanced at 1-1 going into the closing stages, Hall popped up to take his tally to 19 for the season with two close range efforts.

The visitors were looking to take their unbeaten run to 11 games and hit back from the disappointment of dropping two points in the midweek against Northwood.

Flu-ridden Newman Carney missed the game, but luckily for AFC boss Steve Heath, Danny Murphy had recovered from his ankle injury to start at left back.

Ryan Frater was fit too and Leon Cashman returned in place of Ollie Cox, although Brett Longden and Nathan Frater were still suspended.

The opening exchanges were very tight, as each team found it hard to gain any breakthroughs, Hall heading over the bar.

AFC broke the deadlock on 37 minutes though as Hall broke into the box and when his shot was blocked, the striker set up BJ Christie to make it 1-0.

If the first half was cagey, both sides became more adventurous in the second period as a defence-splitting pass released Drew Roberts who blasted off target.

It looked like the visitors would rue that miss, as five minutes later Ashford drew level, Max Herbert unleashing an unstoppable strike from 25 yards that flew into the top corner.

The hosts’ began to get on top, and almost had the lead on 69 minutes when a goalmouth scramble was cleared.

Moses Olaleye flashed an effort narrowly wide for AFC, before Hall did find the net on 80 minutes, nodding home from close range.

He had his second in stoppage time as the hosts failed to clear their lines, with AFC remaining second in the table, two points off leaders AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

They host Chalfont St Peter this weekend.

AFC: Head, Bishop, Murphy, Morgan, R Frater, Griffiths, Cashman, Olaleye (Bircham 80), Christie (Tavernier 90), Hall (B Carney 87), Roberts.

Sub not used: Cox.