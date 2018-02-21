Hall strikes late to earn AFC a point

Southern League Division East: Moneyfields United 1 AFC Dunstable 1

AFC Dunstable fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at fellow Southern League Division East play-off chasers Moneyfields United on Saturday.

The hosts had a goal disallowed early on, while keeper Jamie Head made a good save to ensure it remained all square.

AFC saw Ryan Frater and BJ Christie go into the book, before United went ahead moments after the break, Marley Ridge on target.

AFC responded well though, Jermaine Hall heading just over, while he was then denied by the crossbar.

A red card saw Moneyfields go down to 10 men with nine minutes left and AFC took full advantage, levelling through Hall on 84.

AFC are at home to Uxbridge this weekend.

AFC: Head, Longden, Murphy, R Frater, Morgan, Griffiths, Christie (Bircham 77), Olaleye, Cashman (N Frater 70), Roberts, Hall.

Subs not used: Carney, Tavernier, Bishop.

Attendance: 115.