Heartache for AFC as they concede late on

Southern League Division East: AFC Dunstable 2 Cambridge City 2

AFC Dunstable were hit by a late, late leveller as they were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow play-off chasers Cambridge City on Saturday.

A red-hot start from Steve Heath’s side saw AFC move into a 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes.

First BJ Christie scored with 12 gone following good work by Nathan Frater, before Christian Tavernier’s corner was headed into the net by Leon Cashman two minutes later.

On the half hour mark, AFC thought they had won a penalty as Cashman was sent flying in the area, only for their protests to be waved away.

Christie saw an effort saved by Josh Bexton, while he was denied by the visiting keeper once more in the second half.

Home stopper Jamie Head made a magnificent stop from Ryan Sharman, but was powerless to prevent the City player from making it 2-1 with 18 minutes to go.

As the game went into injury time, it looked like AFC had clung on, only for a high ball to catch the home defence out, with James Hall netting from close range in the eighth minute to salvage a point for his side.

AFC have a crucial week now, as they travel to second place AFC Rushden & Diamonds this evening, then entertain Barton Rovers on Thursday.

They also travel to Bedford Town this weekend and visit current table-toppers Beaconsfield next Tuesday.

AFC: Head, N Carney, Murphy (Griffiths 81), R Frater, Morgan, Tavernier, Christie (B Carney 88), Olaleye, N Frater, Roberts (Bircham 70), Cashman.

Subs not used: Ajayi, Blackman.