Joy for Robson as Totts reach final

Beds Senior Trophy, semi-final: Totternhoe 5 Crawley Green Reserves 0

Totternhoe cruised into the final of the Bedfordshire Senior Trophy after a five-star second half display against Beds County League Premier Division side Crawley Green Reserves on Saturday.

Joel McCormick went close, but there was little goalmouth action in the opening period.

The second half was a one-sided affair though, as Totts were awarded a penalty on 58 minutes when Joe Smith was fouled and he netted the spotkick.

Five minutes later, Smith doubled the lead with his 13th of the season and it was 3-0 with 11 minutes to go when McCormick produced an audacious scooped finish.

Wayne O’Connor powered home a header from a Aiden Murray’s corner on 84 and in the closing stages, Andy Cleere’s scissor kick from Tony Ellis’ cross flew into the bottom corner.

The win sends Totternhoe into the final on Wednesday, March 7 where they will face Cranfield United.

Boss Chris Robson said: “I felt we started the game very poorly as tThe players looked nervous and the conditions certainly didn’t help.

“Our quality on the ball was very poor and we seemed to rush everything we did resulting in sloppy play and so many transitions which suited Crawley as they were dangerous on the counter with their pace.

“We improved as the half went on and looked like the side going to score, however efforts from distance or the final ball not being good enough in dangerous positions let us down.

“The message at half time was to relax a little and enjoy the occasion, remember the game plan and take belief that although we were not at our best in the first half we felt we were still the better side.

“The players took the message on board and the second half was a superb performance.

“Given the conditions, some of the football we played and the goals we scored were brilliant.

“When we got the second we seemed to have a mad five minutes which allowed Crawley to get a foothold in the game and they had a spell where if they scored, it could have been totally different.

“The third goal was so important and it came from a moment of magic from Joel.

“To have the bottle and belief to do what he did at a crucial stage of the game sums him up as a player, it was a moment of pure brilliance which he can produce at any given time.

“We went on to score a further two and deservedly progress into the final which means so much to everyone at the club.

“Since I took this job at the start of last season my aim was to give the club success and days like that and going to a final as the people deserve it so much.

“It is a great club, with great people and to see their faces at the end of the game was priceless.

“Hopefully we can complete the job in what will sure be a tough final.”