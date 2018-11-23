Keeper Sansom ensures AFC can enjoy some home comforts

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 2 Sutton Coldfield 0

Football An inspired performance by goalkeeper Connor Sansom and two quality finishes from Leon Cashman and BJ Christie secured a first home win of the season for AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

The hosts, who had gone seven games without a victory at Creasey Park, started the stronger and Christie should have given them lead early on but his shot struck the bar.

Sutton, who came into the game at the top of the form table, started to settle into the game but found they were up against a brick wall in Sansom.

He pulled off three superb saves to deny the visitors as they attempted to open the scoring.

After a goalless first half, Steve Heath’s side were soon ahead when Cashman’s shot squeezed into the net just seven minutes into the second period.

Lee Smith then lost his cool for the Royals two minutes later and was shown his second yellow card, leaving Sutton down to 10 men.

They continued to test Sansom though, the AFC stopper again called into action to keep them out.

A second goal was needed to put to bed and it finally arrived with eight minutes to go when a rasping Christie shot found the bottom corner to make the game safe.

Christie almost made it 3-0 when he unleashed a superb strike that was brilliantly saved by Lewis Gwilliams to keep it at 2-0.

Sansom ensured AFC picked up a first home clean sheet since August when he made a final stunning point blank save from a header.

AFC moved up to 10th in league and are back at home when Berkhamsted visit on Saturday.