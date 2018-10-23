Late show sees AFC earn a derby win over Rovers

Evo-Stik Southern League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 0 AFC Dunstable 2

FBarton Rovers couldn’t follow up Tuesday night’s impressive win at Kempston Rovers as they went down to a 2-0 reverse to local rivals AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

This local derby never really lived up to pre-match the expectations of crunching tackles, goalmouth scrambles and red and yellow cards by the bucketload.

The first half was instantly forgettable for the lack of any goalmouth action, as both defences dominated.

Barton sent a couple of efforts off target from Connor Vincent and Jimmy Hartley, while visiting keeper Jamie Head and Josh Lalite both received yellow cards.

The second period followed the pattern of the first although AFC’s Leon Cashman did force a save out of Rovers keeper Dan Gould.

AFC’s BJ Christie couldn’t quite reach a cross on the hour mark, as the visitors started to look a little more dangerous.

The match was certain to finish goalless, when AFC staged a late, late show.

Firstly, with just six minutes remaining substitute Joel Norris headed home from a corner, then, to rub salt in the Barton wounds, BJ Christie slotted home in added time.

Rovers were away to Leighton Town in a Beds Senior Cup match tonight.