McCormick hits a treble in final game for Totts

Totternhoe wrapped up their SSML Division Two season with a 5-3 win over bottom side Tring Corinthians on Saturday.

The visitors, who haven’t won a game since December 2017, raced into a shock 2-0 lead within 20 minutes taking advantage of the Totts’ poor defending at one end, and their wayward finishing at the other.

Boss Chris Robson made a treble substitution at the break and it gave the Totts a boost as they hit back to move 4-2 in front within 25 minutes of the restart.

Joel McCormick grabbed a brace scoring well-taken goals on 58 and 60 minutes, while Ashley Farmer put the Totts into the lead two minutes later before Joe Smith added the fourth on 70 minutes.

Tring pulled a goal back five minutes from time, but it was McCormick who wrapped up the game completing a hat-trick in what was his final game for the club after an impressive two year spell.

Totts were due to play again last night against Tring Town, but this game was postponed with their opposition appearing to fold.

Totts: Bowley, O’Connor, Loasby, Hibbitt (Irons), Golding (Brent), Folland, Farmer, Murray, McCormick, Howson (Ellis), Smith.