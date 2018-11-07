Missed chances cost Barton dear at Corby

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: Corby Town 3 Barton Rovers 0

Barton Rovers were well beaten by league-leaders Corby Town on Saturday.

The visitors almost fell behind after just seven minutes, Elliot Sandy’s goal ruled out for offside.

Jordon Crawford’s attempt hit the bar, but Barton weathered the storm as the hard work from Sam Gibson and Adam Watkins gave them a platform.

Luke Warner-Eley’s effort was saved, while the visitors should have opened the scoring on the half hour, Jimmy Hartley hitting the post with just the keeper to beat, then shooting wildly over.

Rovers stopper Gary Malone was able to field anything that came his way, meaning both sides went into the break on level terms.

In the second period, Barton’s Connor Vincent’s effort produced a magnificent fingertip save from Dan George.

Corby had another goal chalked off when Sandy found the net again, but it was disallowed for a high foot in the build up.

The hosts finally broke the deadlock with a goal that counted on 68 minutes, when following an almighty scramble, Joel Carta crashed home the rebound.

It was all Corby at this point and they doubled their lead after 75 minutes when Carta hammered in a rocket from the edge of the box.

The icing on the cake for Corby came in the last minute when substitute Jake Bettles was allowed time and space to fire home a spectacular third. Rovers visit Sutton Coldfield Town this weekend.

Barton: Malone, Smalldone, Warner-Ely, Watkins, Andrews, Hall, Ferreria, Gibson, Phillips, Vincent, Hartley.

Attendance: 471.