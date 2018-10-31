Missed penalty sees Green held by Green

SSML Premier Division: Leverstock Green 1 Crawley Green 1

Crawley Green were left to rue their missed chances, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Leverstock Green on Saturday.

The visitors had chances early on, Craig Meyrick firing wide and Phil Draycott denied by keeper Arvydos Kocinkevcius.

Crawley then led on 19 minutes after terrific interplay between Tyler Ingham and Danny Watson set up Draycott who finished well.

The hosts were level on 23 minutes, when keeper Danzelle St Louis-Hamilton spilled a shot and Reynaldo Carbon made it 1-1.

Carbon sent another effort just wide, while Hamilton then redeemed himself with a fine save to keep out another attempt from the attacker.

Just before the break Jack Keating and Adam Mead fired off target, but the visitors had a glorious opportunity after the restart, when Draycott was felled in the box.

Skipper Watson stepped up, but Kocinkevcius saved well to his right.

Hamilton was in action again as he kept out two efforts from Alex Yearwood, while Crawley replied with shots from Billy Lobjoit and Watson that flew wide.

The game became an end-to-end affair as both teams looked for a winner.

Carbon had a free kick saved by Hamilton and Crawley’s Lobjoit saw another attempt miss the target.

Hamilton finished with another fine save to keep out an effort from Alex Witham, before Lobjoit almost secured the points for the Maroons but Kocinkevcius collected his shot at the second attempt.