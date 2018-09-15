Robson calls time on his stint in charge of Totts

Totternhoe have announced that manager Chris Robson has decided to leave the club, ending his two year spell in charge.

The boss made the decision after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Berkhamsted Raiders which left the club in fourth place after six games.

Robson took over in June 2016, turning the club into title challengers as well as winning the Bedfordshire County Cup in March 2018.

The boss said: “I have had a great two years at the club, but I feel it has come to a point where I cannot take the club any further and it is the right time to step down.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved over the past couple of season.

“This current season was always going to be a transitional period with an overhaul of the squad in the summer.

“Players moved on for various reasons and although we kept key experienced players we replaced the ones who left with youngsters and players with great potential.

“They need time and more from a manager than what I can currently give them to develop.

“I love coaching and developing players, but currently my personal life with my wife about to give birth to our second child and my work career being very busy, add to that my personal relationships with family and friends cannot allow me to give the players my full attention or the time to help them develop and that is unfair on them.

“I would like to thank John Power and Jim Basterfield as they are the real heroes at the football club.

“They’re two of the best people I have worked with in football and I see them as friends now.

“Thanks to my assistants Scott and Lee, to all the club volunteers and fans who are amazing.

“Finally, thank you to all the players who have played for me at the club.

“Totternhoe is a special club and I only have positive things to say. I wish them all the success for the future.”

Robson will take charge of his final game on Saturday as the club travel to New Bradwell St Peter.