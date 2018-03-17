Robson thrilled to deliver silverware as Totternhoe lift Beds Senior Trophy

Totternhoe were crowned Beds FA Senior Trophy champions as they beat Cranfield United 2-0 in the final at Bedford Town’s Eyrie Stadium last Wednesday.

The Totts started the game brightly and came close to opening the scoring after just one minute when Joe Smith was brought down by Jason Goldman on the edge of the box.

Joel McCormick took the set-piece, forcing a great save from Rob Nash.

Cranfield should have taken the lead when a ball across the box found the onrushing Mark Smith but his shot was blocked and cleared away.

Totts assumed control of the game and if it wasn’t for a superb last ditch Carl Warner block they would have gone ahead on 18 minutes when Scott Murchie found himself unmarked.

The deadlock was finally broken on 24 minutes though when Jack Lauder popped up in the six yard box to steer home a cross after a good team move to put the Totts ahead.

Totts with the trophy

Joe Smith should have doubled the lead on 34 minutes but smashed over the bar when clean through.

Smith did make it 2-0 when he challenged Nash for the ball on the goal-line and bundled his effort into the net.

The Cranes did manage another effort before half time, when Josh Bamford’s free kick almost squirmed through the hands of Louis Bowley but he managed to hold on.

The second period saw a lot less goalmouth action as both teams cancelled each other out.

Cranfield pushed in the final 10 minutes and were camped in the Totternhoe half but couldn’t find a way through a superb rearguard effort, ensuring it was they who lifted the trophy.

A thrilled Totts boss Chris Robson said: “I am over the moon for everyone involved at the club, the committee, the players, my staff, and the number of supporters who travelled to cheer us on.

“To deliver a trophy for them means the world to me.

“The game was very scrappy and we couldn’t find any momentum or any fluid play with real quality.

“We showed glimpses including our first goal which was a great goal, but other than that it was a real roll up our sleeves type of performance.

“We had to match a solid team in Cranfield for their work-rate and battling qualities which we did superbly.

“Maybe the occasion got to us and affected our quality, but in a cup game, especially the final, all that matters is the full time score.

“We worked so hard for the win and I couldn’t be more proud of the players.

“I am so pleased they have been rewarded for their efforts that they give me and the club.

“We need to take this into our final league games and try to chase down the leaders of the division as we are still in a title race and we need to remember that and not settle just for the cup win.”

Totts: Bowley, O’Conner, Lauder, Hibbitt, Folland, Murchie, Brent (Bishop), Farmer, Murray, McCormick (Golding), Smith (Cleere).

Subs not used: Dyer, Rimmer.

Totternhoe kept up their pressure on the top three in SSML Division Two with a 2-1 win at Unite MK on Saturday.

Joe Smith put the visitors 1-0 up on 55 minutes, before Scott Murchie (89) doubled the lead.

Luke Little pulled one back, but Totts held on and this weekend, they host Aston Clinton.