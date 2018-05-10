Robson to consider his Totternhoe future after ‘poor campaign’

Totternhoe had a mixed Bank Holiday weekend as their SSML Division Two season fizzled out.

On Saturday, the Totts suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat at AFC Southgate, while on Monday, a much-changed side bounced back to beat Clean Slate 3-1, also away from home.

The game against AFC Southgate was an entertaining affair, with both teams playing on the front foot in an end-to-end encounter.

Chris Robson’s side started well but were unable to finish any of the many chances they created.

Southgate took advantage of the Totts open style and were ruthless in their attacking play, as Harry Rimmer netted for the visitors.

On Monday, Totternhoe travelled to Milton Keynes to face Clean Slate.

With Louis Bowley unavailable, Chris Robson handed a senior debut to the club’s U16 goalkeeper Tom Palmer.

There also was a full debut for Charlie Beary who has impressed recently with the reserves, while Tommy Howson came into the team after scoring plenty of goals for the second string.

Oliver Hibbitt gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, while Howson added a second before the break.

A tiring Totts side allowed Clean Slate to get back into the game 25 minutes from time when a strike from distance flew past Palmer.

Howson grabbed his second and wrapped up the game for the visitors a minute from time when he turned and finished well from 18 yards.

Boss Robson said: “It was a mixed weekend, as to lose 7-1 is an embarrassment at any level of football and I will take full responsibility for the defeat.

“In recent weeks our commitment levels and performances have not been to the standards I demand and I let it bother my preparation, or lack of it for the game.

“The way I choose to play left us completely open against a very good Southgate attack.

“It was a freak result where everything they hit went in.

“On reflection, we didn’t play too badly and created so many chances which we wasted.

“If the game ended 7-7 no one could argue.

“They were just more clinical then us in a game which seemed more like basketball, end-to-end football throughout.

“Against Clean Slate, again our problem for the majority of the season struck again in regards to player commitment letting us down.

“Apart from Louis Bowley, the excuses from the others to miss the game weren’t acceptable.

“However, it proved to be a blessing as it was so refreshing to see players wanting to be there, younger, hungrier and they did ever so well it horrible conditions.

“It was very hot, the pitch was an embarrassment which made it impossible to try and play any sort of football, but they dug in and found a way to win the game comfortably.”

Robson admitted he may well consider his own position after a season that saw Totts now sitting in fourth place with two games to go.

He added: “The end of the season can’t come quickly enough as it has been a very poor campaign.

“Since we won the County Cup we have nose-dived to where we are at now.

“I will be sitting down with the chairman to discuss what I will be doing in the next couple of weeks and what we both want, then we will make a decision on next season.

“Whatever happens there will be a lot of change as this season not enough has been given to warrant being successful.”

Totternhoe host Tring Corinthians this weekend and entertain Tring Town on Tuesday night.