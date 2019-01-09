Rovers are held as Ducks score late on

Evo-Stik South League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 1 Aylesbury United 1

Barton Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Aylesbury United on Saturday.

The hosts were on the back foot early on, with Tre Mitford and Max Hercules firing wide.

It took Barton until the half hour to get going, as Drew Phillips shot over and then Jimmy Hartley blazed off target.

Rovers should have taken the lead in added time though as Charlie Clayton chased down a loose ball which United keeper Ashley Jenkins made a hash of collecting, but, with the goal gaping, he inexplicably missed.

After the break, Mitford continued to look dangerous although central defenders Paul Andrews and Dan Olineran marshalled him well.

Greg Williams shot straight at Gary Malone, while Mitford went close on the hour mark.

Barton then landed a sucker punch after 63 minutes when Clayton created space for Hartley who fizzed an unstoppable shot into the net.

Full back Robbie Goodman almost doubled the lead after 76 minutes, his lob tipped over by a scrambling Ashley Jenkins.

With 11 minutes remaining, United levelled when some slack defending saw a cross met on the volley by Harry Jones to make it 1-1.

Both sides had opportunities to snatch the win, but it ended all square.

Rovers visit Cambridge City this Saturday.