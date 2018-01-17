Rovers leapfrogged as Ducks win the battle

Southern League Division East: Barton Rovers 0 Aylesbury United 2

Barton Rovers’ terrible home form shows no signs of ending as they were beaten 2-0 by fellow strugglers Aylesbury United on Saturday.

The hosts went into the game looking to back up last week’s away win at Chalfont St Peter and climb further away from the relegation zone.

With the visiting Ducks in a similarly uncomfortably position, there was every chance, but throughout the first half United produced by far the better passing football.

The only surprise was that it took them until the 44th minute to open the scoring as from a corner, unmarked skipper Jack Wood headed home.

After the break, Barton dominated the first 10 minutes, but a series of corners proved fruitless in terms of scoring opportunities, with Ducks keeper Jack Sillitoe not called into action.

As the half progressed, Rovers threw caution to the wind in search of an equaliser and paid the price with two minutes to go when Sonny French ran clear of the defence to fire home.

The result condemned Tony Fontanelle’s side to yet another defeat at Sharpenhoe Road this term, as they have now taken just four points from a possible 39, with four draws and nine defeat.

They are now worryingly close to the drop zone as well, sitting one place and just one point above second bottom Hanwell Town.

This weekend, they head to Northwood, who are 14th in the table.

Barton: Finlay, Jarvis, Payne, Alban-Jones, Andrews, Newton, Dias, Keating, Phillips, Close, Machado.

Subs: Snee, Lincoln, Shamalo, Gould.