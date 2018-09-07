Stroke of luck as own goal wins it for Barton

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: Barton Rovers 2 North Leigh 1

Barton Rovers kept up their winning home run at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday, although they needed a helping hand from North Leigh to secure all three points.

The hosts had to make changes, as the unavailable Victor Osobu was replaced by Charlie Hayford who had a stunning game on his return to the starting 11.

It was the visitors who showed the early promise though and after continued pressure took the lead in the 11th minute when Martin Griggs found some space and slotted past Dan Gould.

Barton rolled their sleeves up from the kick-off and despite the play being broken up by some sloppy passing, it was an entertaining encounter for the 152 crowd in attendance.

Drew Phillips had an effort well saved before a mazy run by Hayford saw him finish from an acute angle to send the teams in for half time on level terms.

The second half continued in the same high tempo as the first with chances squandered by both sides.

North Leigh should have taken the lead from the penalty spot late on but for a fine save from Gould.

The rebound ballooned skywards and looked on its way in, only for Gould to be fouled in the scramble, as Barton had a massive left off.

Fortune at one end turned into a gift at the other as Rovers pushed for a winner and a parried shot saw Josh Pinn beat his own keeper to give Rovers a fortuitous victory.

The victory sees Barton up to 11th in the table, while they switch their attention to the FA Cup on Saturday, as Needham Market are the visitors in the first qualifying round, kick-off at 3pm.