Time to celebrate as Green hold awards night

Crawley Green held their presentation evening for the 2017-18 season recently, with awards handed out to both Saturday and Sunday sides.

Saturday, Alan Coles Memorial Trophy: Paddy Smyth.

Young Player of the Year: Jacob Younger with Alan Meyrick

Leading Goalscorer: Charlie Clayton.

First Team Manager’s Player of the Year: Kevin McManus.

First Team Players’ Player of the Year: Charlie Clayton.

Reserve Team Manager’s Player of the Year: Temitkayo Akerele.

Reserve Team Players’ Player: Adam Marsh.

Sunday, First Team Leading Goalscorer: Lui Sarrington.

Players’ Player of the Year: Daniel Lydiatt.

Manager’s Player of the Year: Daniel Lydiatt.

Second Team Leading Goalscorer: Pat Daly.

Manager’s Player of the Year: Pat Daly.

Players’ Player of the Year: Karl Gudgin.