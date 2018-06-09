Totts announce their pre-season schedule

Totternhoe have announced their pre-season schedule for the 2018/19 campaign.

They will face Wootton Blue Cross on Saturday, July 14 at a venue to be confirmed, before hosting Langford on Tuesday, July 14 and entertaining AFC Oakley on Saturday, July 21.

They then host Ampthill Town on Thursday, July 26, while Totts will visit Cranfield United on Saturday, July 29 and finish with a trip to Oxhey Jets on Tuesday, August 1.

Manager Chris Robson has signed on for the new season and will continue to be assisted by Lee Loasby and Scott Weymouth.

The club also recently held their end of season awards evening, where Joe Smith was the big winner scooping the Top Goalscorer prize as well as being named Player of the Year.

Louis Bowley won Players Player of the Year, whilst Harry Rimmer won the Supporters Player award.

Chris Golding was rewarded for reaching 200 appearances, while Aidan Murray, Louis Peek, Harry Marlow, Olly Hibbitt, Callum Burgess and Jack Lauder all reached their 100 game milestone.

The reserve awards went to Tommy Howson (Top Goalscorer), Louis Peek (Players Player) and Charlie Tickle (Player of the Year).

The club are looking to appoint a manager to take charge of the club’s successful reserve side.

The team won the Bedfordshire County League Division One title last season, as well as lifting the League Cup.

Anyone interested should contact chairman John Power on 07886 288612.