The World Cup is in full now as we enter day five of the biggest global sporting event. The tournament in Qatar has already thrown up some major shocks with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina who were on a very long unbeaten run.

But, a new day throws up four more games, with eight nations set to kick off their World Cup 2022 campaign. They’re also evenly spaced out through the day so you won’t miss a single minute.

Despite both Germany and Spain in action today, it’s another game that is arguably the most enticing. Belgium are set to face off against Canada, with the Canadians appearing at only their second World Cup - their first appearance at the competition was in Mexico in 1986.

They have an exciting young squad, such as the likes of Alphonso Davies, who plays for Bayern Munich and Jonathan David, who plays for Lille in France. David currently has nine goals and three assists from 15 matches in Ligue 1 this season.

Belgium will be aiming to make a real mark this season as their so called ‘golden generation’ is coming to a close without a trophy to match whilst Germany, Spain and even Croatia will be aiming to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Who is playing at the World Cup today? (November 23)

10am: Morocco v Croatia - ITV

1pm: Germany v Japan - ITV

2pm: Spain v Costa Rica - ITV

