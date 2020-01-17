Queens Park Rangers look to beat Celtic to Scotland international ace, Derby County linked with exciting Dutch midfielder - Championship gossip

Luton Town are back in action this weekend, when they face the tricky test of taking on Nottingham Forest away from home. The Hatters lost 2-1 when the two sides met in November, and Graeme Jones' side will be desperate to respond with a credible result this time.

Leeds United are said to have joined Fulham in the race to sign Rangers defender Connor Goldson, who is continuing to impress with the Scottish giants in both the league and in Europe. (Football Insider)

Derby County have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce's 20-year-old midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu, who has been capped at U21 for the Netherlands. (Sport Witness)

Birmingham City look to have been thwarted in their attempts to sign Brescia's attacking midfielder Leonardo Morosini, with the Serie A man set to join Ascoli instead. (Corriere dello Sport)

Hull City have confirmed the signing of West Ham United midfielder Martin Samuelsen on a two-and-a-half year deal, after spending six loan spells away from the Hammers in five years. (BBC Football)

Nottingham Forest have emerged as potential rivals to Leeds United for Watford striker Andre Gray, after missing out on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah who is set to remain with the Gunners for now. (Evening Standard)

Queens Park Rangers are understood to be stepping up their interest in Dundee United sensation Lawrence Shankland, with their head of recruitment set to scout him this weekend ahead of potential bid. (Daily Record)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed that the club's January transfer plans are starting to take shape, and hinted that they will move closer to signing new recruits in the coming days/ (Sheffield Star)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed on Twitter that the club have accepted to bids from Championship sides for Marcus Maddison, who is expected to leave the club imminently. (Sky Sports)

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has admitted that there's been some interest in his midfielder Jordan Thompson, amid rumours of Stoke City making a move for the ex-Rangers youngster. (Blackpool Gazette)