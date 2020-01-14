Rose helps Crawley Green to battling draw at Harefield

Crawley Green were rewarded for a gutsy performance with a hard-earned point against Harefield United on Saturday.

After United’s impressive Richard Paquette put an early header wide from a free-kick, Crawley took the lead in the 16th minute.

Phil Draycott rounded off a cracking move by Reece Green, Danny Watson and a killer pass from Adam Marsh to make it 1-0.

Reece Green then cleared a header off the line following a corner and Paquette went close with another header.

Paquette and Lennie Farhall were a handful for the Crawley defence and Farhall had a good shot saved by George Rose.

Rose denied Farhall again when the lively number nine went through one-on-one with the keeper, and Farhall’s fierce shot then cannoned off the bar.

United’s pressure finally told in the sixth minute of stoppage-time when Paquette headed in a cross from the right.

In the second half Reece Mallett saved well from Draycott’s free-kick before the hosts replied with a thumping shot saved by the boot of Rose.

Crawley’s Liam McGovern and Sam Pemberton combined to set up Alex Marius, but his shot sailed over the bar before United dominated the closing stages.

United came close to taking the lead when Rose parried Farhall’s stinging shot, and with ball running towards the line, Chris Crook hacked clear.

Paquette broke clear and chipped the advancing Rose, but the effort went wide before the Crawley keeper denied Sam Shaw and substitute Tashin Jordan.

In the closing minutes, Jordan put a free header wide from Shaw’s cross as the game finished 1-1.

MK Dons loanee Rose was the star of the show behind a defence well marshalled by Tyler Ingham and Chris Crook.

Crawley host Wembley on Tuesday and have no game on Saturday.

Crawley Green Reserves were without a game on Saturday and next week host Marston Shelton Rovers.