Rovers announce first new addition from Biggleswade Town as trio agree to stay on at Barton

Squad shaping begins at the Winton Haulage Stadium

Barton Rovers have announced their first new signing of the summer, with midfielder Marcus Gouldbourne arriving from Biggleswade Town.

When announcing his addition, manager Chris Robson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Marcus to the club. He’s a proven winner at this level winning the division previously, and that experience combined with his quality will be a huge asset to the group. We’re excited to see the impact he’ll have.”

Gouldbourne himself continued: "I'm excited to join the team and bring my experience and dedication to help us achieve our goals. I believe my skills and work ethic can make a positive impact on the pitch, and I'm committed to help push us one step closer to success this season. Having previously won this league before, I know what it takes to succeed at this level and will do everything I can to help us reach silverware this year.”

Barton boss Chris Robson has re-signed three players for the new season - pic: Duncan Jack

Meanwhile, Rovers have also announced three of last season’s play-off achievers have signed on for the new season in Ashton Grant, Albie Hall and Robbie Goodman. Grant said: “I'm delighted to be staying on for another season. This will be my third season now and I'm hoping it will be the most successful.” Hall added: "I didn't even think about leaving if I'm honest. It feels like the perfect place for me to push on and show what I'm all about in this league."

One player has moved on though, with defender Cam Hyde going to Southern League Premier South side Berkhamsted. The Comrades wrote on their official X site: “We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Cameron Hyde to the Comrades! A rock at the back and ever-present in the Barton Rovers line-up for the past two seasons. Proven, reliable, and ready to make an impact. Hyde brings experience, consistency, and serious energy down the flank, a perfect fit for what we’re building. Welcome to the family, Cameron!”

Finally, former Barton boss Jermaine Hall is back in work, having been named as assistant boss at Berkhamsted. The Comrades stated: “Jermaine brings with him a decorated playing career in non-league football, earning the respect of fans and peers alike for his passion, leadership, and relentless drive. Over the past 2.5 years managing Barton Rovers, Jermaine made a big impact from the dugout, most recently guiding them to the playoffs last season. His experience, energy, and football brain will be a huge asset to the team as we push forward into the new campaign.”

Hall himself added: “I loved my time at Barton and if it wasn't for the anticipated birth of my little man, I would be there again this year. I thought I was going to take some time out, but once baby Hall was born I was immediately keen to get back involved. I had some good conversations with Chris and he gave me an insight into the project and ambition at Berko. I know most, if not all, of the lads anyway so I'm looking forward to adding value to an already brilliant group and having some fun in a completely new league.”