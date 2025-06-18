'Statement of intent' for Dunstable Town as Blues announce new ladies team

Dunstable Town chairman Matt Carrington with new Ladies manager Luke Molloy - pic: James Smith

Molloy aims for a promotion challenge next season

Dunstable Town FC have announced they will be running a ladies team once more next season.

With the club eager to advocate female football at all levels, they have dedicated teams at junior and youth age groups and last week revealed that their new side, which has come over from AFC Dunstable, will join for the upcoming Eastern Region Women's League Division One North campaign having finished in fourth place last term. A club statement said: “We have been working with the team managers to facilitate a transition with minimal disruption and we thank AFC Dunstable for their support and cooperation in making this happen smoothly.

"Having been neighbouring clubs for many years and watched this team develop and play football at Creasey Park, we are excited to work with them to develop the team and our female football. The team already has some exciting pre-season friendlies organised. Our media team is already busy building a plan to support the team during their league and cup competition campaigns.”

With the club looking to play in the FA Cup this season too, manager Luke Molloy added: “To me, it's something from what I've known about the club, it’s the next thing they need. It’s a community club, having a ladies team is going to help us progress and it's the perfect fit. The FA Cup is always special, we'd like to go and get promotion this year, that’s our main aim and if we can get one or two players from the youth team though, then fantastic.

"We’ve got a core squad of the squad, we need a few more on, but the numbers are very good, so hopefully we get the quality that we need to help us push on The main thing is to be established in that league, and if we can to get to the top of the league that's got to be our target.”

New chairman Matt Carrington was also elated to welcome the ladies team to the club, adding: “We fully realise as a club we were late to the game in getting an established ladies team, however this announcement is a real statement of intent in what we believe can be done within the community moving forward.”

The Blues have also announced the launch of new ownership packages this term. A club statement said: “With more excellent benefits to the owner/s it is a great way to also help the football club on and off the pitch plus its community work. #tOWNtogether will be our slogan for ownership with the OWN prominent in anything we share about ownership.” To find out more, visit www.dunstabletownfc.co.uk/ownership.