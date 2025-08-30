But two defeats in the last three have halted the momentum on what was shaping up to be a great start for the Hatters.

Luton can show what they are about when the travel to Burton Albion.

Around the league four teams are yet to get a first League One win this season, with Peterborough United, Wycombe, Reading and Port Vale all looking to register their first tick in the win column.

Blackpool and Plymouth – both tipped to have good seasons – have yet to get going with just one win recorded.

At the other end of the table Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have both enjoyed good starts as they look to secure a return to the Championship.

So how will the League One table finish. Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

Get the latest Hatters news each day, here.