Team of celebrities will take on Green Machine in charity football match at Dunstable’s Creasey Park

A Former TOWIE star and a Big Brother winner will be among the celebrities heading to Creasey Park Football Centre in Dunstable on Sunday, May 5.

The fundraising football match will see a team of celebrity players take on Green Machine to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Kick off is 3pm and tickets are £3 on the gate from 2pm.

Creasey Park. Photo from Google Maps

Players for Celeb FC include MC Kie and DJ Pied Piper, Big Brother 2016 winner Jason Burrill, Ex on The Beach’s Gino Antonio, ex-TOWIE star Dean Ralph, MasterChef The Professionals finalist Andy Walker and semi-professional players Paul ‘Jigga’ Sherlock, Dean ‘Macca’ Mcateer and Chris ‘Jenno’ Jennings.

Karin Flower, founder of Celeb FC said: “We are utterly delighted to lend our support to this event. Everything that we do is important but Macmillan is a truly worthy charity that supports so many people. Without the funding they so desperately need, they can’t help the people that need them most.

“We owe a great deal of thanks to so many people – the celebs that support us, the venue, the local press, local communities – but it really comes down to ticket sales. So please come along.”

All money raised will go to Macmillan, the charity provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Celeb FC was founded in 2013 is run by and played for by volunteers, for more information about the team and the charities they have supported visit: www.CelebsFc.co.uk.