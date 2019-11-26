Ten-man AFC Dunstable sunk by late Bedford winner

AFC Dunstable slipped to their fourth defeat in six after an incident-packed Southern League Division One match at home to Bedford Town on Saturday.

A goalkeeping error, a sending off and a late winner made the 161 crowd forget the teeming rain as the visitors won 3-2.

The visitors send in a long-range effort EMN-191126-092525002

After just six minutes, Dan Green slipped as tried to clear, and Tom Hitchcock reacted quickly to slot under the scrabbling Dunstable keeper.

Nathan Frater went close and Tony Burnett forced Town keeper Connor Coulson to turn his shot round the post as the hosts hit back.

Bedford had chances to increase their lead before the equaliser came after 24 minutes.

Newman Carney free-kick was met by Ryan Frater’s powerful header, but as the ball was about to cross the line, Joshua Crawley raced in to make sure.

Bedford on the attack EMN-191126-092547002

Walker headed a good chance over from Ford’s corner and right on half-time, Coulson saved Ajayi’s shot with his feet, and Nathan Frater put the rebound over the bar.

Dunstable took the lead five minutes after the break when Nathan Frater’s dangerous cross looked to have taken a deflection off a Bedford leg on its way into the net, but Frater was credited with the goal.

But the lead lasted just seven minutes as Walker levelled from inside the area, and just before the hour Dunstable were down to 10 men when Ajayi received his second yellow card for a foul on Longden.

Despite this Nathan Frater almost put the hosts back in front, stealing in to nick an underhit back pass, but his poked finish hit the post.

But Bedford piled forward and won it two minutes from time when Vasey’s attempt fell for Joe Steele to calmly control in a crowded area and send a powerful finish into the corner of the net.